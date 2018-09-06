Bill Gates: 'Everyone can benefit' from learning this skill

Bill Gates has been fixated on programming since age 13, when his school got its first computer terminal. "The machine was huge and slow, and it didn't even have a screen," he writes on his blog, Gates Notes. "But I was hooked."

He spent as much time as he could learning about computers, hacking and coding. "That introduction to computer science changed the course of my life," says the Microsoft co-founder.

Today, half a century later, Gates still believes that "everyone can benefit from learning the basics of computer science. The questions it teaches you to ask — How do you accomplish a task? Can you find a pattern? What data do you need? — are useful no matter where you go in life."