British fashion house Burberry to stop burning unsold items

Burberry is to stop burning millions of dollars' worth of excess stock, it announced Thursday.

The British fashion house's annual report stated that it destroyed £28.6 million ($37.1 million) of goods for the year ended March 31, 2018, an increase on the £26.9 million in its 2017 financial year.

Now it will cease the practice and is likely to donate garments to charities such as Smart Works, a U.K. organization that provides interview clothes to unemployed women to help them get jobs.

The fashion brand will continue to work with companies such as Elvis & Kresse, a business that uses leather offcuts from Burberry products to create bags, belts and other accessories. It is also part of the Make Fashion Circular initiative that aims to make new clothes from renewable material and recycle old clothing.

The company also said it will no longer use real fur in its products. It currently sells products with fur trims, such as a wool trench coat with a fox fur collar listed at $2,195 on its U.S. site.