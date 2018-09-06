Major brewer Carlsberg is to use glue to replace the plastic wrapping that holds together its six-packs of cans.

Describing the new "Snap Pack" as a "world first for the beer industry," the Danish firm said it would cut the amount of plastic used in its traditional multi-packs by as much as 76 percent.

When rolled out, the packaging will reduce plastic waste by over 1,200 tons per year, which is equivalent to 60 million plastic bags, Carlsberg said.



According to multiple reports, the Snap Pack's glue is strong enough to keep the cans together during transport and storage, but is easily pulled apart when so desired.



Carlsberg Group CEO Cees 't Hart said in a statement Thursday that it was "an important day" for the business.



"Carlsberg's Snap Pack will significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste, and we look forward to giving our consumers better beer experiences with less environmental impact," he said.



The issue of plastic waste is a serious one. Europeans, for example, produce 25 million tons of plastic waste per year, according to the European Commission. Less than 30 percent of this is collected for recycling.

