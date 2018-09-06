On Friday, Ford cancelled plans to import from China its small new crossover, the Focus Active.

Company executives cited President Donald Trump's escalating trade war in deciding to kill the plan. The administration already imposed 25 percent tariffs on cars imported from China in July and is calling for even more on $200 billion in other Chinese goods. Trump is separately evaluating a proposal to impose tariffs on all imported vehicles on national security grounds.

Manufacturers have halted imports of each of the cars below since the tariffs took effect, making the future of Chinese-built cars in the U.S. auto market grim.

These are the cars most at risk of becoming more expensive or being pulled from the U.S. market altogether.