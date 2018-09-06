Made in China: Buick, Cadillac and Volvo pull US imports of some cars over Trump trade tariffs

Autos

In this photo released by Ford Motor Co., a brand new car is checked by a worker at a new Ford/CFMA Chongqing Plant after its launching ceremony in Chongqing, China, Monday Aug. 27, 2012. Ford Motor Co. is building a sixth plant in China as part of an effort to increase its sales in the world's largest auto market. (AP Photo/Ford Motor Co.) EDITORIAL USE ONLY
On Friday, Ford cancelled plans to import from China its small new crossover, the Focus Active.

Company executives cited President Donald Trump's escalating trade war in deciding to kill the plan. The administration already imposed 25 percent tariffs on cars imported from China in July and is calling for even more on $200 billion in other Chinese goods. Trump is separately evaluating a proposal to impose tariffs on all imported vehicles on national security grounds.

Manufacturers have halted imports of each of the cars below since the tariffs took effect, making the future of Chinese-built cars in the U.S. auto market grim.

These are the cars most at risk of becoming more expensive or being pulled from the U.S. market altogether.

    Source: Buick

    With models made in Germany, South Korea, America and China, Buick has an internationally diverse lineup for an American brand. The company's mid-size crossover, the Envision, is built by the General's Chinese co-venture, Shanghai GM.

    GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company applied for an exemption to the tariffs for the Envision but wouldn't say what GM will do if it isn't granted.

    Last year, Buick moved more than 40,000 Envisions, one of its top-selling models, so the company has a lot to lose if tariffs force the company to pullback from the U.S. market.

    Source: Cadillac

    TheCT6 is Cadillac's largest sedan, featuring the company's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving aid. While the traditional CT6 is built in Michigan, the plug-in hybrid variant is a product of Shanghai GM. The company stopped importing the CT6 Plug-In earlier this year, but Ginivan says the decision to cancel it for the U.S. market is unrelated to tariffs.

    Just over 10,000 CT6s were sold last year, with only a small percentage of those being plug-in hybrids.

    Source: Volvo 

    Like the S60, the long-wheelbase version of the Volvo S90 is built in China. However, all U.S.-market models are now the extended wheelbase models, so every S90 sold stateside is built in Daqing, China.

    The plan was for Volvo to import XC60 crossovers from China to the U.S. market, but the company moved production of all XC60s bound for the U.S. to Torslanda, Sweden to avoid the new tariffs.

    Volvo used to sell the standard-wheelbase model in the U.S., so the company could offer European-built standard models if tariffs make the Chinese-built sedan too pricey.

    Volvo didn't return requests for comment.

