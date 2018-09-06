China's potential weapons against US tariffs could backfire on its growth — here's why  

China is running out of options when it comes to hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Due to China's massive trade surplus over the U.S., China can't keep up with the magnitude of Trump's levies — Beijing doesn't buy enough American products on which to impose the equivalent volume of tariffs in the first place. In 2013, China sold $506 billion worth of goods to the U.S., while importing just $130 billion in American goods.

Trump has said he's ready to erect tariffs on all $506 billion worth of Chinese imports to the U.S. So far, Washington has slapped duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, and a fresh $200 billion more could be facing the same fate this month. In turn, China has imposed tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods and threatened another $60 billion following Trump's latest volley, indicating it's not willing to give in any time soon. But its remaining options for retaliation could backfire on its own growth.