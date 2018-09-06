NYT op-ed could become most famous anonymous piece since the Kennan telegram, says expert 3 Hours Ago | 03:58

Some Republicans in Congress appeared less than eager to discuss the op-ed when asked by reporters.

"I've read it, I don't know who wrote it," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday. He stressed that there's "nothing more important" for the GOP than confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. He faces questions from lawmakers for a third day Thursday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also sought to tamp down the uproar.

"I've never heard that before, this palace intrigue," Graham told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "I don't mean to bust the bubble here, but most people in South Carolina are not going to take the op-ed in The New York Times very seriously."

At least one Democrat in the Senate expressed his doubts about what good could come from the op-ed.

"Frankly, if you're concerned about the stability of the president, the stability of the nation, I'm not sure why you prick him in the side, make him even more paranoid, and perhaps having a purge inside the White House of anyone he suspects of being connected with mainstream Republican causes," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told CNN on Thursday.

Other Democrats said the op-ed proves that Trump is unfit to serve as a president.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., called the anonymous piece "a cry for help."

Said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: "The fact that this would be a credible story about the interior working of the White House, of the president of the United States, tells the whole story."

He added: "Those who've been around in moments when he's lost it understand that you don't want to be in the room and hear what he has to say, and God forbid be in the room when he's about to make a terrible decision that will hurt this country."

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., an occasional critic of the president, said the purported revelations have been hiding in plain sight since Trump took office.

"This is what all of us have understood to be the situation from Day One," Corker told CBS. "I understand this is the case and that's why I think all of us encourage the good people around the president to stay. I thank [Secretary of Defense James] Mattis whenever I see him."

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse echoed that view while speaking with conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt: "It's just so similar to what so many of us hear from senior people around the White House, you know, three times a week," Sasse said. "So it's really troubling, and yet in a way, not surprising."