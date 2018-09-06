Republican and Democratic lawmakers parties responded with alarm, criticism and deflection in the wake of an explosive op-ed in The New York Times from an unidentified Trump official.
The piece claims that an internal "resistance" is actively working to thwart some ofPresident Donald Trump's legislative goals and tame his most destructive impulses.
The op-ed, published Wednesday afternoon, set off frenzied speculation about the identity of the anonymous author, and prompted politicians to respond.
"America is in unprecedented territory if a White House staffer feels they have to write an anonymous op-ed to warn the American people about what's going on in the Trump White House," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., told reporters.
"I think the alarming part of the op-ed is that there's someone in the White House who is very afraid that our nation is being damaged on a daily basis."
Markey added that the piece "only reinforces what's in Bob Woodward's book," referring to the forthcoming expose from the Watergate reporter, which had already garnered Trump's ire for the embarrassing quotes it contains.
The author of the op-ed, identified only as a "senior official in the Trump administration" by the Times, wrote that many of his or her colleagues within the Trump administration "are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."
The official goes on to describe "the president's amorality" and his "erratic behavior" in office, warning that Trump's "impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back."