Cramer on what's causing the tech sell-off: It's 'all about mechanics'   

As technology stocks continued to drag on the Nasdaq on Thursday, CNBC's Jim Cramer grew weary of Wall Street's perpetual scramble to find the root of the problem.

"Whenever we get one of these tech breakdowns, there's always a tendency to play 'Pin the Tail on the Sell-off,'" the "Mad Money" host said. "Is it a slowdown in demand for digitization? Is it regulation cutting into growth? Is it a change in consumer behavior? It would be so darn easy just tp say, 'A-ha, this is the big reason, there's a sea-change and it explains everything.'"

But the problem is that when people get too rigorous in their search for a glaring problem, they can end up being wrong, Cramer said.

"That's because there's no sea-change in this technology business. Not at all. This sell-off is all about the mechanics of the money management business," he said. "As I told you in Tuesday show, high-flying tech stocks tend to get hit in September as people try to take profits before someone else takes them for you."

So Cramer put his hedge fund hat back on to explain the real causes of the recent tech weakness.