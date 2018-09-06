Cramer Remix: The critics predicting the death of online advertising are just wrong   

Wall Street may be whirling about Facebook and Twitter's brushes with Congress, but CNBC's Jim Cramer doesn't believe the hype.

"I've got a sneaking suspicion that the so-called experts who bloviate about the death of advertising on the web don't actually, you know, communicate on the web," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.

Cramer argued that in reality, the endless chatter around big advertisers pulling their weight from the social media platforms was misinformed.

"Look, the goal of advertising is to connect with users, especially younger users who are still impressionable. Despite all of the hostile Congressional hearings and the naysayers, I don't think those users are going to abandon social media," he said, pointing to the popularity of platforms like Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

"There are plenty of millennials who think that Facebook's terminally uncool. But does anyone honestly believe it's as uncool as CBS?" he asked. "Would the younger generation rather watch sitcoms and police procedurals than mess around on Instagram? I don't think so."