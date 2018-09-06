Democratic senators say they will risk expulsion fight to release classified Kavanaugh documents

Democratic senators, led by Cory Booker of New Jersey, said Thursday that they are willing to face charges that could potentially have them expelled from the Senate in order to release some confidential documents about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Booker had questioned Kavanaugh on the second day of his judicial nomination hearings about an email designated "committee confidential," a label barring senators from discussing its contents in open session, NBC News reported.

Booker said the email related to racial profiling. It was reportedly sent during the Bush administration.

"Before your process is finished, I am going to release the email about racial profiling," Booker said Thursday morning during the Judiciary Committee hearing.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, accused Booker of making a political play. "Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the senate or of confidentiality of the documents that we are privy to," he said.

Booker acknowledged that doing so would violate Senate rules, and could technically lead to his expulsion. "If Senator Cornyn believes I violate senate rules, I openly invite and accept the consequences of my team releasing that email right now," he said.

Booker was quickly joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

"Count me in," Durbin said. "I want to be part of this process."

"I would defy anyone reading this document to be able to conclude that this should be deemed confidential in any way, shape or form"

Sen.Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, chimed in a few minutes later: "I would defy anyone reading this document to be able to conclude that this should be deemed confidential in any way, shape or form."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

--CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and John Schoen contributed to this report.