European markets under pressure amid emerging markets sell-off 

Stocks in Europe are set to open slightly lower on Thursday amid ongoing concerns over emerging markets and potential new U.S. tariffs on China.

The FTSE is seen 10 points lower at around 7,373, the CAC is expected to open down around 2 points at 5,258, while the DAX is poised to start up around 3 points at 12,043, according to IG.

In Asia, stocks were largely down as investors questioned the future of certain emerging markets. Argentinian officials said Wednesday that they are confident about a new deal with the International Monetary Fund. Overnight on Wall Street, tech stocks dominated the headlines after a sharp sell-off on the back of the testimonies from Twitter and Facebook to the U.S. Congress.

Back in Europe, Brexit remains a concern, following comments from the German government that it is ready for all scenarios, including a no-deal.

In the corporate world, Commerzbank will be replaced in the DAX by a tech firm from September 24 onwards, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Bovis Homes and Dixons Carphone are set to release their earnings on Thursday.

On the data front, markets are expecting a monetary policy decision from the Swedish central bank at 8:30 a.m. London time and unemployment numbers out in the U.K. at 10 a.m. London time.