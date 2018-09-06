Today only: JetBlue has fares starting at $49, including the Caribbean

JetBlue has a major flash sale with one-way tickets as low as $49 to select U.S. cities and the Caribbean on specific flights, dates and routes. The sale ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

They are some of the cheapest fares JetBlue has offered this year, and it's the airline's first sale for fall travel.

Sample one-way, direct fares from all across the U.S. for fall travel include:

Atlanta, Georgia (ATL) to Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) for $59 (travel date 9/13 to 11/6)

Chicago, Illinois (ORD) to Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) for $74 (9/13 to 11/6)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) to Long Beach, California (LGB) for $99 (9/13 to 10/31)

New York, New York (JFK) to Savannah/Hilton Head, Georgia (SAV) for $69 (9/13 to 11/6)

New York, New York (JFK) to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS) for $144 (9/13 to 10/31)

Orlando, Florida (MCO) to Havana, Cuba (HAV) for $99 (9/13 to 11/6)

Orlando, Florida (MCO) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) for $164 (9/13 to 10/31)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to St. Thomas, USVI (STT) for $54 (9/13 to 11/6)

Washington D.C. (DCA) to Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) for $74 (9/13 to 11/6)

All flash-sale fares include government taxes and fees for all flights listed, a.k.a, no hidden fees.

The entire list of available fares and flight restrictions is available on Jetblue's website.

The flash fares are only available with Blue fare options; JetBlue offers several fare options — Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Flex and Mint — all of which come with free snacks and soft drinks, free Direct TV and SiriusXM Radio and high-speed Fly-Fi (wifi).

