NFL's Kendricks pleads guilty to insider trading after swapping cash and tickets for stock tips 

  • The former Eagles linebacker pleaded guilty to using insider stock tips and trading cash, NFL tickets and access to parties for the information from a Wall Street buddy.
  • Prosecutors said Kendricks made $1.2 million in profit off the trading.
Linebacker Mychal Kendricks of the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 8, 2018.
Nick Cammett | Diamond Images | Getty Images
Former NFL player Mychal Kendricks faces 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading on Thursday.

The linebacker pleaded guilty in a Philadelphia courtroom to using insider stock tips to enrich his financial portfolio. He also admitted to swapping cash, NFL tickets and access to parties with a Wall Street buddy for the nonpublic market-moving information.

Philly.com reported from the courtroom on Thursday, quoting Kendricks explaining his guilty plea to the judge. "Because I know I was wrong," he said. "I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn't the right thing to do."

Once a player for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Kendricks had recently moved to the Cleveland Browns before the team released him in August after he was charged.