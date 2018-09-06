Robinhood is on the path to IPO and is searching for a CFO

Popular stock-trading platform Robinhood is preparing to go public.

The company's CEO Baiju Bhatt said Thursday that in the "medium to long-term" the company will look to do an initial public offering, or IPO.

"It's something we think is very much in the future. Being a public company closely aligns with our mission," Bhatt said on stage at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco. "Not in the immediate term, but it's something we're thinking about."

The online brokerage is looking for a chief financial officer as a part of that mission, and is undergoing audits from U.S. regulators, Bhatt said.