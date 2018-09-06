Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Five Below shares jumped more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported strong second-quarter earnings. The discount retailer reported earnings per share of 42 cents, higher than the 38 cents expected by analysts. The company reported $348 million in revenue, beating analysts' estimate of $335 million. Five Below also reported comparable sales growth of 2.7 percent versus the 0.1 percent increase estimated by analysts.

GameStop stock fell more than 3 percent in the extended session after the company reported second-quarter earnings per share that missed analysts' estimates. The video game rental company reported earnings per share of 5 cents, lower than analysts' estimate of 8 cents. However, the company did beat on the top line, reporting $1.65 billion in revenue compared to the $1.62 billion analysts expected.

Okta shares soared more than 15 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. The technology company reported a smaller-than-expected loss of 15 cents per share versus 19 cents per share expected by analysts. The company also reported $94.6 million in revenue compared to the $84.8 million estimated by analysts.

Broadcom stock rose over 3 percent in the extended session following the release of the company's third-quarter earnings report. The semiconductor company reported earnings of $4.98 per share, higher than the $4.82 expected by analysts. The company exactly met expectations on revenue, reporting $5.07 million for the third quarter.

Palo Alto Networks shares rose as much as 6 percent in after-hours trading after the network security company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings numbers. The company reported earnings of $1.26 per share versus analysts' estimate of $1.17 per share. The company also reported $658 million in revenue, beating the $633 million expected by analysts. Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter guidance was also above analysts' estimates.