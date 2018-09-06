This is when to book your holiday travel to score the cheapest flights

There's no place like home for the holidays. Getting there, however, can be a financial nightmare.

Luckily, knowing when to book your travel can save you a lot.

Although the holiday season is still months away, now is the time to start prepping. Travel site Hipmunk crunched the numbers and found that the best weeks to book Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are coming up.

For Thanksgiving, the best time to score flight deals is the week of October 1, 2018. Travelers who book during this week will save, on average, 23 percent off the peak booking price, according to Hipmunk. On average, the flights will be around $387, round-trip, within the U.S.

The best week to snag savings for Christmas flights is the week of October 15, 2018. During this week, flights will be going for $357, round-trip, within the U.S., an average savings of 25 percent from peak prices.