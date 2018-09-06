Retail

Whole Foods employees said to be trying to unionize under Amazon ownership

  • A group of Whole Food employees are reportedly sending an email Thursday to most workers urging them to back an effort to unionize, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • They are pushing for better pay, benefits and profit-sharing
Two Whole Foods employees.
RJ Sangosti | Getty Images
Two Whole Foods employees.

A group of Whole Foods employees are trying to unionize to address concerns they have over the culture and compensation since Amazon bought the grocery chain last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Whole Foods reportedly stopped granting stock options to lower-level employees after Amazon's acquisition last year.

The group reportedly plans to send an email Thursday to most employees at the company's 490 stores asking them to back their campaign. They want better pay, benefits and profit sharing, the WSJ said.

Whole Foods and Amazon didn't immediately return emails for comment.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which didn't immediately return a call and email for comment, is helping to organize employees, the WSJ said. The New York-based labor union has about 100,000 members.

To read the full story click here.

WATCH: 14 moments when a fast drone delivery from Whole Foods would save the day

14 moments when a fast drone delivery from Whole Foods would save the day
14 moments when a fast drone delivery from Whole Foods would save the day   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMZN
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...