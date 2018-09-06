Whole Foods employees said to be trying to unionize under Amazon ownership

A group of Whole Foods employees are trying to unionize to address concerns they have over the culture and compensation since Amazon bought the grocery chain last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Whole Foods reportedly stopped granting stock options to lower-level employees after Amazon's acquisition last year.

The group reportedly plans to send an email Thursday to most employees at the company's 490 stores asking them to back their campaign. They want better pay, benefits and profit sharing, the WSJ said.

Whole Foods and Amazon didn't immediately return emails for comment.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which didn't immediately return a call and email for comment, is helping to organize employees, the WSJ said. The New York-based labor union has about 100,000 members.

