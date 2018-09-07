Asia markets set for lower open as US-China trade war takes center stage

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks mostly fell during the trading session. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.9 percent to close at 7,922.73 as it posted its third straight day of losses. The S&P 500 slid by 0.4 percent to close at 2,878.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, managed to buck the general trend to end up by 20.88 points at 25,995.87.

Trade remains in focus for markets, with the negotiations between the U.S. and Canada still underway as the two parties seek to come to an agreement on the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The talks are expected to continue and could potentially last weeks.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade war could also see an escalation today amid already tense relations between the two economic powerhouses, following reports which said the Trump administration could place tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as soon as a public comment period ends at 12:00 p.m. HK/SIN today. China's commerce ministry has said the country would retaliate if the U.S. imposes new tariffs.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 95.021 as of 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN, off its high from yesterday.

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the dollar at 110.65 yen while the Australian dollar traded largely flat $0.72, as of 6:51 a.m. HK/SIN.

On Thursday, oil markets saw declines after an unexpected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories. The global benchmark Brent crude futures were lower by 1 percent at $76.50 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also saw a decline of 1.3 percent to settle at $67.77 a barrel.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Reuters contributed to this report.