European markets seen slightly higher but trade concerns weigh on sentiment

European shares are expected to open slightly higher on Friday morning, but investors remain cautious amid new trade threats.

The FTSE is seen up by 5 points at 7,323; the DAX is seen higher by 3 points at 11,958; and the CAC 40 is set to open higher by 8 points; according to IG.

In Asia, stocks were under pressure due to ongoing concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. On Thursday, President Donald Trump told a Wall Street Journal columnist that he will take his trade fights to Japan next. The news sent the dollar lower against the yen on Friday morning.

Back in Europe, investors will be looking at some corporate earnings. EnQuest, Orey Antunes, and Citigroup are among the companies reporting this Friday.

In corporate news, British Airways has reported a financial data breach of hundreds of thousands of customers.

On the data front, there will be industrial production figures in France at 7:45 a.m. London time; Halifax house prices out in the U.K. at 8:30 a.m. London time and; the euro zone will know its latest growth rate at 10 a.m. London time.