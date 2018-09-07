Italy is unlikely to have new elections in 2019, despite ongoing questions about the future of its government; a former Italian prime minister told CNBC Friday.

"I don't think 2019 will be the year of a new national vote," Enrico Letta, former Italian Prime Minister, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum.

The two-party coalition that took power in Italy last May is shaking financial markets with promises to increase public spending. But their inexperience at the national level and the fact that they are two populist parties from opposite sides of the political spectrum have led many analysts to consider until when they will manage to stay in government.