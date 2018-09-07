The 2018 US Open pays the most in tennis history—here's how much the women's champ will earn

The payout is much higher than in 1968, the start of tennis' professional era. The first US Open awarded a total of $100,000 in prize money. Only 6 percent of that, $6,000, went to the women's champion, Virginia Wade. The men's champion was slated to earn $14,000 but, because of his amateur status, Arthur Ashe brought home just a $20 per diem.

Since then, the prize money has skyrocketed. The champions earned six figures for the first time in 1983 ($120,000) and seven figures for the first time in 2003 ($1,000,000). In 1973, for the first time, men and women earned equal pay for claiming the tournament's title. That year, both champions received checks for $25,000.

At the 2018 US Open, $53 million will be awarded in total, making it the richest purse in tennis history.

It's not just Williams and Osaka who will be taking home a hefty paycheck. Here's the full breakdown of how much the other singles competitors earned at this year's Open:

Semifinalist: $925,000

Quarterfinalist: $475,000

Round of 16: $266,000

Round of 32: $156,000

Round of 64: $93,000

Round of 128: $54,000

