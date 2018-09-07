Stock futures are lower, putting the Dow's weekly gain in jeopardy

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, which could wipe out the Dow's small weekly gain and extend the week's losses for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The latter two are currently on pace for their biggest weekly decline since the final week of June. (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve should continue to raise rates at a gradual pace, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told CNBC today. His comments come ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting scheduled later this month.

The government is out with August employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for 192,000 new non-farm jobs for the month. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 3.8 percent from July's 3.9 percent, while average hourly earnings are seen rising 0.2 percent. (CNBC)



* Jobs market may be super strong but August employment report could still disappoint (CNBC)

* Manufacturing is firing on all cylinders, but a lack of skilled workers is squeezing the sector (CNBC)

Tesla stock was under pressure in the premarket this morning after CEO Elon Musk took investors by surprise late last night when he briefly smoked marijuana and drank whiskey during a live interview with comedian Joe Rogan, an advocate of legalizing weed. (CNBC)



* Musk says China has an advantage because its politicians are better at science (CNBC)

Tim Armstrong, the leader of Verizon's (VZ) digital media and advertising business, is reportedly in talks to exit. There were recent discussions about whether to spin off the Oath unit, which Armstrong leads. (WSJ)

Footwear and apparel retailer Genesco (GCO) is out with quarterly earnings this morning, on what otherwise is a very light earnings calendar. There are no reports scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)