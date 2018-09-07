Shares of Tesla tanked as much as 10 percent Friday after CEO Elon Musk smoked marijuana on video and two C-suite executives left the company.

Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after about a month on the job, while Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano said she would not return after an extended leave.

Morton and Toledano are just the latest top Tesla employees to depart amid a tumultuous year for the automaker. Tesla has battled through production delays, swinging stock prices and the wild antics of its CEO.

In total 41 executives have left Tesla in 2018, according to a tracker maintained by Tesla short-seller Jim Chanos, including 58 in the last 12 months. The company laid off at least 9 percent of its workforce in June — the same month 13 executives left the company, according to Chanos' list.

On Friday, the company announced it was promoting several new executives, some of whom fill the shoes of people who left this year.