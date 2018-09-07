Tech

Tesla Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigns after just a month, stock drops 9 percent

  • Tesla's chief accounting officer Dave Morton resigns after a month on the job.
  • In a statement in Tesla's recent 8K filing, Morton says he left Tesla because of "the level of public attention placed on the company."
  • News of Morton's quick departure follows CEO Elon Musk's bizarre weed-and-whiskey interview with Joe Rogan.
Tesla chief accounting officer resigned September 4
Tesla chief accounting officer resigned September 4   

Tesla's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, has resigned after just a month, citing "the level of public attention placed on the company," the carmaker said in an 8K filing.

News of Morton's quick departure follows CEO Elon Musk's bizarre weed-and-whiskey interview with Joe Rogan.

"Since I joined Tesla on August 6, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations," Morton said in the filing. "As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting."

Dave Morton
CNBC
Dave Morton

Tesla shares were down 9 percent in Friday's premarket. A Tesla rep declined to comment beyond the 8K filing.

Tesla announced Morton's hire on July 30. His resignation became effective the past Tuesday, according to the filing. Before joining Tesla, Morton was chief financial officer of Seagate Technology, where he worked since 1995.

This isn't the only executive shakeup at Tesla in recent weeks. Tesla's chief human resources officer, Gaby Toledano, took a leave of absence in August after 15 months on the job. She announced Friday morning that she would not return to work at the company, according to Bloomberg.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Elon Musk seen smoking weed, drinking whiskey on podcast
Elon Musk seen smoking weed, drinking whiskey on podcast   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TSLA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...