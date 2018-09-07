Tesla's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, has resigned after just a month, citing "the level of public attention placed on the company," the carmaker said in an 8K filing.

News of Morton's quick departure follows CEO Elon Musk's bizarre weed-and-whiskey interview with Joe Rogan.

"Since I joined Tesla on August 6, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations," Morton said in the filing. "As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting."