A high-yield savings account offers a safe way to build wealth. Instead of tying your money to risky investments, it promises stable and consistent growth through the power of compound interest.

The average annual percentage yield across all savings accounts is just 0.08 percent, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., around 25 times less than what the best high-yield accounts out there offer.

Many accounts hit users with hidden fees, however, and interest rates vary. To determine which high-yield savings accounts are the best overall, CNBC Make It analyzed offerings from more than 200 online and brick-and-mortar banks. We considered each account's APY and ease of use, as well as downsides, such as monthly fees and balance requirements.

Based on our findings, here's our No. 1 choice and some other standout picks that may be better suited to you.