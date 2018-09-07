Noah Centineo is having quite the month.

The 22-year-old actor has the face that launched a thousand fawning headlines dubbing him "the Internet's boyfriend" following his starring turn in the popular Netflix teen rom-com "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." Released on August 17, the movie features Centineo as the charmingly sensitive Peter Kavinsky, the popular high school lacrosse player who manages to win over the film's female lead, played by actress Lana Condor, along with the hearts of countless Netflix subscribers.

To call the movie a breakout moment for Centineo is an understatement. His star has risen so rapidly that he told Seventeen magazine his Instagram account added millions of followers in just a few days after the Netflix movie began streaming. Less than a month has passed and the young actor now boasts 8.7 million Instagram followers, and counting.

But America's latest crush might never have been known to millions of adoring fans were it not for the somewhat accidental start to his acting career that came 14 years ago.

When Centineo was only 8 years old, the future heartthrob tagged along with his older sister (Taylor, then 13) to an open call audition for the talent agency John Robert Powers in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, Noah was not interested in pursuing acting. He would have preferred a career as a professional soccer player or a drummer, he told the website Pop-Culturalist in a 2017 interview.

"[Taylor] dragged me to this audition and I'm sitting there and someone comes over to me and they're like, 'Hey, are you auditioning?' and I was like, 'No!' and they were like, 'Come on, you should audition' and I was like, 'No, I don't want to' and they said, 'No, I really think that you have potential, you should audition,'" Centineo said in the 2017 interview.

The younger Centineo did eventually agree to audition and he ended up signing with the talent agency. After taking some acting classes, he went on to sign with a series of larger talent agencies while booking work as a child model for outlets like the Macy's catalogue, he says.

From there, Centineo started auditioning for television and movie roles. At 13, he landed a part in the 2009 Steve Guttenberg comedy "The Gold Retrievers."

When he was 15, Centineo snagged a recurring role on the Disney Channel series "Austin & Ally" — a job that required him to leave Miami and move to Los Angeles full time. That meant convincing his parents to uproot the family and move to Hollywood so that Centineo could seriously pursue his acting career, he told The Los Angeles Times in August.