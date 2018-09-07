Trump downplays NYT op-ed, says the White House is running like a well-oiled machine

President Donald Trump sought to play down an explosive opinion piece published in the New York Times this week, saying it appeared to be written by a fairly low-level individual.

Speaking to Fox, in an interview to be broadcast Friday, he said that the White House was running like a well-oiled machine and criticized the anonymity of the NYT piece.

"So they take one person out of thousands," Trump said, according to quotes on the Fox News website. "But what's unfair, I don't mind when they write a book and they make lies because it gets discredited."

In the op-ed published in The New York Times, a writer identified only as a "senior official" in Trump's administration wrote that "many Trump appointees" were working to impede the president's agenda in order to "preserve our democratic institutions." The article's publication in The New York Times set off a wave of intense speculation about the author's identity.