Trump says tariffs on another $267 billion in China goods ready to go

President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One Friday that he was "ready to go" on tariffs for another $267 billion in Chinese goods "if he wants," which would come on top of the $200 billion in goods already targeted, according to Bloomberg and Reuters.

Already the administration was set to announce it would impose the tariffs on the $200 billion in goods, after threatening them in an ongoing and escalating dispute with China. A public comment period on this set of tariffs expired Thursday in the U.S. China's commerce ministry has said the country would retaliate if the U.S. imposes new tariffs.