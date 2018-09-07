Trump wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate writer of anonymous NYT op-ed

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous op-ed that was published in The New York Times on Wednesday.

"We're going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he's talking about, also where he is right now," Trump said to reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that if the unnamed individual has a high-level security clearance, "I don't want him in those meetings."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Trump also said he was looking into potentially taking legal action against The New York Times, citing concerns about "national security."

The president said it was a "disgrace" for the newspaper to have published the op-ed from a senior administration official, and The New York Times' stock dipped slightly following Trump's comments.

This is not the first time Trump has mentioned that he thinks there could be national security concerns attached to the publication of the op-ed, which described a secret effort underway inside the administration to "frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

