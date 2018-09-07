UN Women's coalition ring Friday's closing bell 

Bell Ringer

2018 has been a momentus year for bringing gender equality and women empowerment to the forefront of society. The UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change is an organization dedicated to such a cause.

On Friday, executives of UN Women will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

UN Women has created the Global Innovation Coalition for Change. Individuals from the private sector, academia and non-profits make up the coalition which focuses on female innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

UN Women was established in July, 2010 as part of the UN reform agenda. It merges and builds on already established parts of the UN system, including advancement of research and training of women.

