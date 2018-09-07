A proposed US initiative aims to be a 'clear alternative' to Chinese investment in Asia

A proposed U.S. development finance institution with a lending cap of $60 billion is aiming to be "a clear alternative" to China's controversial Belt and Road program, according to stakeholders.
The proposed entity, known as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC), looks to consolidate existing U.S. agencies in charge of public and private capital in less developed countries. Lawmakers introduced the idea earlier this year through the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, which is currently pending approval from the Senate.
The effort is part of Washington's strategy to counter rising Chinese influence abroad, especially within Asia. In July, the White House announced $113 million in infrastructure spending for the Indo-Pacific region amid widespread worries of Beijing using investments as a way to achieve geopolitical objectives.