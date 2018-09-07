Your first trade for Friday, Sept 7

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Constellation Brands

David Seaburg was a buyer of Pfizer

Dan Nathan was a seller of Taiwan Semiconductor

Guy Adami was a buyer of CBS Corp

Trader disclosure: On September 6, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, TLRY, CRON, APH."COWEN, ADT.X ""Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT."" Dan Nathan is long XLF Sept put spread. long CAT put spread. long SMH Nov put spread. long INTC sept nov call spread. long EA Nov risk reversal. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.