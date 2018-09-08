An overlooked risk to America in Trump's war on Silicon Valley: China's AI advance

Instead, Trumpattacked Google, Facebook and Twitter on Twitter last week, accusing the tech giants of intentionally suppressing conservative news outlets supportive of his administration. More than that, he aggravated the rift between the government and tech industry.

"Just when we need to have the government and the tech industry working together, they're fighting one another. Our enemies couldn't have asked for a better scenario," said Vivek Wadhwa, a fellow and adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University's College of Engineering, who researches growing technologies.

The president's outburst comes at a time when the tech industry has proved hesitant to support national security efforts. An article in the New York Times this week quoted the CEO of Palantir — the secretive Silicon Valley big data firm that has key government contracts — exhorting his fellow tech leaders to show their patriotism.

When called to testify in front of Congress this week concerning election meddling and online content, executives from Google declined the invitation. The company offered its top lawyer, Kent Walker, to testify, but at the last minute lawmakers said they would not accept any official but Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Facebook and Twitter executives made face but were criticized for their delay to cooperate when the election scandals emerged back in 2016.

"If you look at the history, tech companies — which were engineering companies — often had close collaboration with the U.S. government and military. I think we see less of that in the information technology world," said Bart Selman, president-elect of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.