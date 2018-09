He's also very bullish on financials.

"I think financials will finally catch a leg because of rising interest rates on the long end of the curve. We are going to see some spread, and I think that is something that the financials have been waiting for," he added. "So, the fundamentals behind the financials are very solid. And, I think they have rock solid balance sheets, and I think they are undervalued."

His hunch is the S&P 500 will end 2019 around 3200, about an 11 percent gain from Friday's close and above Hogan's target of 3000. So, stocks are generally where he wants to be.

"I'd be afraid of anything that looks like a bond," said Hogan, who expects yields to begin moving higher in the coming months — diminishing the attractiveness of that asset class.