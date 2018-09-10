Here's what people actually use their Amazon Echo and other smart speakers for

Currently, 32 percent of consumers own a smart speaker, like an Amazon Echo or Google Home, and nearly half will own one by the end of the year, according to a survey of over 1,000 U.S. consumers by Adobe Analytics published Monday.

So what's everyone doing with their gadgets?

Common functions like listening to music and asking for the weather remain the most popular uses, according to Adobe's survey.

Using smart speakers with the capabilities to make calls are also popular.