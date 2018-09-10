AMD shares rise after skeptical analyst admits chipmaker is gaining market share 

New research from one of AMD's biggest critics shows the chipmaker is gaining share in three key markets.

Susquehanna Financial Group released its latest PC-SIGnals report for the third-quarter, which revealed rising share for Advanced Micro Device's chips in the desktop PC, laptop and graphics card markets.

"AMD is the winner of 3Q18 PC-SIGnals! Most data points for AMD were constructive, including better desktop share (+1.5% QOQ), better laptop share (+1.7% QOQ), and higher aftermarket GPU share (+4% QOQ)," analyst Christopher Rolland said in a note to clients Monday. AMD is "gaining share in both desktops and laptops as Ryzen ramp continues."

AMD's shares rose 6.4 percent Monday.