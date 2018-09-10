'Once-in-a-lifetime discovery' of gold reportedly delivers more than $10 million in four days

A rare discovery of gold deposits in Western Australia has unearthed more than 15 million Australian dollars ($10.66 million) in four days, Australia's ABC News reported.

The unearthed specimens — with the largest weighing 90 kilograms (more than 198 pounds) and covered in 2,300 ounces of gold with an approximate value of 3.8 million Australian dollars ($2.7 million) — were found in the Beta Hunt mine near the town of Kambalda, approximately 391.5 miles away from the Perth, according to ABC News.

Speaking with ABC News, geologist Zaf Thanos heralded the discovery as remarkable, telling the news organization that most gold discoveries in mines across the world are only visible under a magnifying glass.

"You might go your whole life and you'll never see anything like it. It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime discovery," he said, according to the Australian media outlet.

The miner credited with the discovery, Henry Dole, said he "nearly fell over" looking at what he described as the "mother lode," ABC reported.

The unprecedented development at Beta Hunt come as the facility's Canadian owner, RNC Minerals, is in the final stages of selling the mine, the report said.

