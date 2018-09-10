Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with an ancient Roman emperor offers insight into how he runs Facebook

Zuckerberg's interest in Ancient Rome began in high school, and has continued throughout his life. In addition to naming his second daughter August, he spent his 2012 honeymoon in Rome.

"My wife was making fun of me, saying she thought there were three people on the honeymoon: me, her, and Augustus," he said. "All the photos were different sculptures of Augustus."

The Augustus mindset could be one reason why Zuckerberg reportedly led his company to pursue growth at all costs, and the company used to end some meetings by half-jokingly shouting "Domination!," the profile says. When Facebook stopped growing at 50 million users in 2007, the executive created a "Growth Team" to focus on getting more users, the New Yorker reported. Solutions included adding more languages to reach out to new territories, as well as as for Federal Election Commission to exempt the platform from disclosing political ad funding sources in 2011. It also opened its platform to outside developers, before putting safeguards in place to make sure user data wasn't misused according to former operations manager Sandy Parakilas.

Many of these growth strategies have led to Facebook's current issues, including how foreign nations were allowed to sway U.S. elections with manipulative content. Facebook's former security chief recently told CNN he believes the company is not better prepared to deal with these forces than they were during the 2016 election.

