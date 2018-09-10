Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with an ancient Roman emperor offers insight into how he runs Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's love for ancient Roman emperor Augustus Caesar offers some insights how he views being a leader.
"You have all these good and bad and complex figures," Zuckerberg said during an interview with the New Yorker. "I think Augustus is one of the most fascinating. Basically, through a really harsh approach, he established two hundred years of world peace."
Like Zuckerberg, Augustus assumed power of his empire at a young age. To attain world piece, Augustus had to make choices "that didn't come for free, and he had to do certain things," Zuckerberg added. But in the end, the Facebook executive believes the emperor was able to achieve a significant period of peace, something that "feels unattainable."
The profile notes that Augustus eliminated political opponents and may have arranged the execution of his grandson.