For about $20 million, you could be Warren Buffett's landlord

For an asking price of $20 million, someone could become Warren Buffett's landlord.

The 15-story Kiewit Plaza in Omaha, Nebraska, recently went up for sale, and that could be the going price, according to Omaha.com. The 176,000 square foot office tower is home to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway as well as Kiewit, a construction and mining company that built the structure in 1961. Berkshire takes up a floor of the building. It was previously reported that daughter Susan Buffett's Sherwood Foundation was moving out of the building to locate elsewhere.

Kiewit, which has 20,000 employees, is building a new headquarters in another part of the city and will move out in 2021, the report said.