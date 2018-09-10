Finance

For about $20 million, you could be Warren Buffett's landlord

  • The 15-story Kiewit Plaza could fetch $20 million in a sale, according to Omaha.com.
  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rents a floor of the building.
  • For Buffett-watchers, taking a selfie on Kiewit Plaza has become a ritual during Berkshire's annual meeting weekend each spring, Omaha.com said Monday.
Warren Buffett
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Warren Buffett

For an asking price of $20 million, someone could become Warren Buffett's landlord.

The 15-story Kiewit Plaza in Omaha, Nebraska, recently went up for sale, and that could be the going price, according to Omaha.com. The 176,000 square foot office tower is home to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway as well as Kiewit, a construction and mining company that built the structure in 1961. Berkshire takes up a floor of the building. It was previously reported that daughter Susan Buffett's Sherwood Foundation was moving out of the building to locate elsewhere.

Kiewit, which has 20,000 employees, is building a new headquarters in another part of the city and will move out in 2021, the report said.

Kiewit Plaza, Berkshire Hathaway headquarters, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Michelle Bishop | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Kiewit Plaza, Berkshire Hathaway headquarters, in Omaha, Nebraska.

But for Buffett-watchers, taking a selfie on Kiewit Plaza has become a ritual during Berkshire's annual meeting weekend each spring, Omaha.com said Monday.

The building, which has a fitness center and a restaurant, could rent to new office tenants or be converted to apartments or high-end condominiums, the report said.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BRK.A
---