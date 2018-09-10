As Hurricane Florence continues steadily marching toward the U.S. East Coast, homeowners outside its projected path might feel relief.

Not so fast. They should probably check their insurance coverage.

The massive Category 3 storm, with winds reaching 115 mph on Monday morning, is expected to continue gaining steam and reach Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall. With damaging winds, heavy rainfall and life-threatening storm surges, Florence is expected to begin pounding the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coastlines early Thursday.

While it's too late for homeowners in its path to make insurance changes, people in other hurricane-prone areas should take it as a reminder that the next big storm could be headed their way.