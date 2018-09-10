Here’s how much you need to save each month to be a millionaire in 40 years

A record number of Americans are becoming millionaires. As of 2016, there were 10.8 million millionaires nationwide, according to a 2017 report from Spectrem Group. Could you become one of them?

Reaching that milestone isn't the challenge it once was, after all. If you're at the beginning of your career, you still have decades left to save. And even if you're in your 30s or 40s, you may already be on track to reach seven figures by age 67.

CNBC Make It calculated how much you'd have to save each month to become a millionaire in 40 years. Here's how much you'll need to put away, depending on the amount you already have invested.