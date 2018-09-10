Meet the recent college grad whose resume is plastered on a NASCAR car 

As if the thought of cracking open a cold one wasn't enough to convince drinkers to stock-up on some suds, beer brands keep coming up with new ways to appeal to consumers.
During the Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch brand Natural Light, "Natty Light" to enthusiasts, ran a commercial advertising a competition in which they gave away $1,000,000 to help 25 lucky drinkers pay off their student debt. The marketing strategy caught the eyes of thousands of Americans with student loans, and brought attention to the increasingly universal issue of college debt.
More recently, Natty Light shifted their focus towards job-seekers by offering to print one winner's resume on a NASCAR racecar. Today, the company announced that the winner is Briar Starr, an aspiring sports journalist who reportedly graduated from Emporia State University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in communications.