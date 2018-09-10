VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Meet the recent college grad whose resume is plastered on a NASCAR car 

Courtesy of Natural Light

As if the thought of cracking open a cold one wasn't enough to convince drinkers to stock-up on some suds, beer brands keep coming up with new ways to appeal to consumers.

During the Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch brand Natural Light, "Natty Light" to enthusiasts, ran a commercial advertising a competition in which they gave away $1,000,000 to help 25 lucky drinkers pay off their student debt. The marketing strategy caught the eyes of thousands of Americans with student loans, and brought attention to the increasingly universal issue of college debt.

More recently, Natty Light shifted their focus towards job-seekers by offering to print one winner's resume on a NASCAR racecar. Today, the company announced that the winner is Briar Starr, an aspiring sports journalist who reportedly graduated from Emporia State University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in communications.

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

Starr's headshot, email, phone number and a pared-down version of his resume have already been plastered onto Chris Buescher's #37 car which will race on Sunday during the South Point 400 race in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of Natural Light
Courtesy of Natural Light

"This is the craziest opportunity! I just graduated college and quickly realized how hard it is to land a job right away. I saw Natty Light was going to help someone get noticed, help them get a job and had to send in my resume," Starr tells CNBC Make It in a statement. "To win something like this, it's so cool! Especially since I'm a huge racing fan and want to kick off my professional career in NASCAR."

Natty Light's latest marketing effort highlights the challenges facing job-seekers, even in a strong economy. Today, candidates are able to submit hundreds of applications with the click of the button, which can make it hard to stand out from the pack. It also means that hiring managers often skim applications. According to research from job site Ladders, the average hiring manager spends just six seconds looking at a resume during an initial screening.

Many workers with student debt also face the pressure associated with accruing interest on their loans.

"[Graduates today] immediately face the cut-throat job market and a lot struggle with college debt," Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, tells CNBC Make It. "We don't want those first few months in the real world to overshadow their great memories from college. This was the perfect opportunity to give back and help Briar stand out in the stack of resumes."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

These are the 6 top universities in the US
These are the 6 top universities in the US   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...