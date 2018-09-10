Meet the recent college grad whose resume is plastered on a NASCAR car 

"This is the craziest opportunity! I just graduated college and quickly realized how hard it is to land a job right away. I saw Natty Light was going to help someone get noticed, help them get a job and had to send in my resume," Starr tells CNBC Make It in a statement. "To win something like this, it's so cool! Especially since I'm a huge racing fan and want to kick off my professional career in NASCAR."

Natty Light's latest marketing effort highlights the challenges facing job-seekers, even in a strong economy. Today, candidates are able to submit hundreds of applications with the click of the button, which can make it hard to stand out from the pack. It also means that hiring managers often skim applications. According to research from job site Ladders, the average hiring manager spends just six seconds looking at a resume during an initial screening.

Many workers with student debt also face the pressure associated with accruing interest on their loans.

"[Graduates today] immediately face the cut-throat job market and a lot struggle with college debt," Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, tells CNBC Make It. "We don't want those first few months in the real world to overshadow their great memories from college. This was the perfect opportunity to give back and help Briar stand out in the stack of resumes."

