This new $5.8 million Bugatti hypercar sold out in 1 day — check it out

Bugatti, a French luxury carmaker with only three models — Veyron, Chiron and Divo — that typically cost $1.5 to $3 million each, debuted it's newest Divo hypercar for $5.8 million on Aug. 24. All 40 limited series vehicles the company made were sold right on the spot.
"We showed the Divo to a small group of selected Chiron customers," Bugattai president Stephan Winkelmann said in a press statement. "All 40 cars were sold immediately." The unveiling took place at Quail, a Motorsport Gathering part of Monterey Car Week.
The Divo, named after legendary French racer Albert Divo who won multiple races with a Bugatti, is known for its distinctive back fin and horseshoe-shaped front grille. The Divo is built for corners, meaning it can handle curves and bends at fast speeds with an acceleration of zero to 62 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 236 miles per hour. It has a 1,500 horsepower, quad-turbo engine with four turbochargers with two-stage turbocharging and intercooling.
Parts of the car are colored in "Titanium Liquid Silver" and "Divo Racing Blue," two colors that were developed specifically for the Divo.
The Divo is classified as a hypercar, meaning it has low volume production, superior performance specs (i.e., faster than a supercar) and a price tag in the millions.
