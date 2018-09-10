Tiny Qatar plays a big, complicated role in Trump's world

Qatar: The little country causing some big headaches in Trump World 5 Hours Ago | 04:53

Qatar is a tiny, oil-rich country perched on the Arabian peninsula that plays an oversized role in the world's affairs. It also has had a surprisingly big and complicated part in the world of President Donald Trump.

Trump accused Qatar — which hosts a key American military base — of being "a funder of terrorism at a very high-level," only months after the country dropped more than $6 million for an apartment in a Trump-owned building.

A year later, Qatar's leader was being warmly welcomed by the president at the White House.

Also eyebrow-raising are interactions involving Qatar and major players in Trump's orbit, including his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, now-estranged personal lawyer Michael Cohen and top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy.

For a deeper dive into Qatar's curious relationships in the age of Trump, watch the video above.

-Video created by CNBC's Kate Sprague and Jordan Malter