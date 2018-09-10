Snapchat's number two executive Imran Khan to exit the company, shares fall

Snap's chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, is leaving after three years with the company.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Khan will continue in his role for an interim period before stepping down "to assist with an effective transition of his duties and responsibilities." No date has been set for his eventual exit.

"After nearly four years at Snap, I have decided to step down," Khan said in an email to staff obtained by CNBC. "This has been a very difficult decision for me to make. There is never a perfect time to say goodbye, but I know that the time is now. We have a stellar leadership team in place to guide Snap through the next phase of growth and on to the next chapter."

According to the SEC filing, Khan's departure is not related to any disagreements over Snap's accounting, strategy, management or policies.

Prior to joining Snap in 2015, Khan was an investment banker for Credit Suisse where he played a leading role in the initial public offering of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

"Imran has been a great partner building our business," Evan Spiegel, Snap's chief executive, said in a statement. "We appreciate all of his hard work and wish him the best."

Snap's share price fell 1.5 percent in U.S. premarket trading.

The company has been met with mixed sentiment from Wall Street over disappointing financial results and a drop in user numbers.

The Snapchat parent's most recent quarterly results beat estimates, but the company issued lower-than-expected revenue guidance. Daily active users (DAUs) on the platform fell to 188 million from 191 million in the previous quarter.

"I think Mr Khan is likely the sacrificial lamb as a result of the negative user stats since the app redesign earlier this year," Neil Campling, co-head of global thematic group at Mirabaud Securities, told CNBC in an email.

He added: "Snap hasn't yet reached scale in advertising revenue and strong daily engagement is required to give the company leverage with advertisers. Until improvements are seen in the DAU stats and proof of improving engagement, Snap's stock will continue to struggle."