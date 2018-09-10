Leaders and their teams are motivated when they know what they're doing matters. Their hearts and minds ignite when they are driving toward a powerful vision of the future. I call this creating a noble cause.
Tom created a cause that will launch him into the future and it's all about his desire to help others. It's called TB12.
He understands that being an athlete comes with pain. At one point in his career, his arm hurt every day and he wondered, "How can I be quarterback if I can't throw the ball?"
He had access to the best rehab and nothing seemed to help until he was introduced to Alex Guerrero, the co-founder of TB12. Alex introduced Tom to pliability training, which lengthens and softens the muscles to relieve the pressure on tendons. After three days, the pain was gone, and Tom was hooked.
After discovering this breakthrough, which helps him feel better today than he did at 22, his cause became clear. Tom thought, "How can I not pass this information on to other athletes? There are kids out there in pain and sports aren't fun if you're in pain. I'm fortunate to play and have fun because I do it without pain."
Tom wants to give back and provide everyone with access to pain-free athletics. His long-term vision is to have TB12 Sports Therapy Centers around the world.
Tom is truly a hard-working, determined, disciplined leader on and off the field. Tom told me he "… tries to be better today than yesterday, continuing to change, evolve and grow by surrounding myself with fun people I can learn a lot from." He's what I call an avid learner. And he's making a difference.
How can you apply some of Tom's leadership lessons in your role on or off the field? There's more to learn from Tom – things like how he manages work-life balance and his advice on how to become confident. Learn all this and more here.
David Novak is the founder and CEO of oGoLead and the founder, retired Chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands. He is passionate about helping people become stronger leaders. He shares wisdom from some of the brightest and most successful leaders he knows in his oGoLead podcasts.
Don't miss:
The one skill that helps you get ahead regardless of your degree
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!