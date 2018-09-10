Tom knows the success of the New England Patriots isn't all about him. Tom obviously has all the skills to play the quarterback position, but in order to win, he needs receivers that catch better than him and lineman that block better than him. Everyone has to do their job well, because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter if he does well and others don't; or if others do well, and he doesn't. It takes the whole team to win.

Once you have the right team in place, you have to know how to motivate them. The more you can get inside the heads of your team, the better you're able to influence them in a positive way.

I love Tom's approach to motivating his team. It's all about connecting with them and getting to know them. The new players could be 18 years younger than Tom, yet he manages to connect by listening to their music and being conversant on the things they enjoy. He also acts as a role model for preparation and practice – teaching new team members how to be professionals. Just spending time with his team allows him to relate better so they can all bring their best to the field.

On the field, Tom conveys contagious confidence, especially when his team is behind or any moment when his players need him the most. He's become a student of body language and does his best to make sure he sends his teammates the right message through his posture and actions. Tom understands that his words matter as a leader and he can build someone up or bring them down with what he says.

His goal is to find the best way to motivate his teammates, and he knows that one size doesn't fit all. Most players respond well to role clarity and encouragement. His team wants to know their job and responsibilities, and when he tells them "great job," it helps them and makes a positive difference.

However, he realized one of the best players on the team never likes to be told he's doing a good job. So, Tom motivates him by raising the bar and holding him to a higher standard.

How much time do you invest in getting to know your team? Connecting with them will only make you a better leader.