Last week's trade news continues to influence market sentiment. President Donald Trump said Friday that he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs. The U.S. administration is already looking into finalizing plans that would inflict tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, after a public comment period expired recently.

Investors will also watch Washington's relationship with other major economies. Canada and the U.S. have yet to secure a deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). And on Friday, Trump told journalists that the U.S. had begun talks with Japan over trade, Reuters reported.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at an economic business luncheon, at the Albany State University in Georgia on Monday.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, due to be auctioned Tuesday, will also be announced.

No major economic data is due Monday.