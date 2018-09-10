Wall Street looks to make gains after S&P 500 and Nasdaq post fourth straight losing session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their fourth straight negative session on Friday. The Dow broke a two-day win streak, led lower by Boeing (BA) and Apple (AAPL) on trade concerns. (CNBC)



* Cramer's game plan: Be ready for another Trump tariff-fueled sell-off (CNBC)

Shares of Apple (AAPL) suppliers were falling today after President Donald Trump tweeted that the consumer tech giant should make products in the United States if it wanted to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports. (CNBC)

CBS (CBS) CEO Leslie Moonves is leaving his post following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that spanned much of his career, the company announced last night. The allegations came from 12 women in two New Yorker articles. The stock was unchanged in premarket. (CNBC)

With little economic data due out today, investors will likely be digesting last Friday's jobs numbers, which saw the economy add 201,000 jobs in the last month. The figure put investors on edge over where the U.S. central bank could be heading next. (CNBC)

There are no earnings reports of note due out today. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak today at an economic business luncheon, at the Albany State University in Georgia. (CNBC)