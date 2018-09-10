Morning Brief

Wall Street looks to make gains after S&P 500 and Nasdaq post fourth straight losing session

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their fourth straight negative session on Friday. The Dow broke a two-day win streak, led lower by Boeing (BA) and Apple (AAPL) on trade concerns. (CNBC)

Shares of Apple (AAPL) suppliers were falling today after President Donald Trump tweeted that the consumer tech giant should make products in the United States if it wanted to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports. (CNBC)

CBS (CBS) CEO Leslie Moonves is leaving his post following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that spanned much of his career, the company announced last night. The allegations came from 12 women in two New Yorker articles. The stock was unchanged in premarket. (CNBC)

With little economic data due out today, investors will likely be digesting last Friday's jobs numbers, which saw the economy add 201,000 jobs in the last month. The figure put investors on edge over where the U.S. central bank could be heading next. (CNBC)

There are no earnings reports of note due out today. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak today at an economic business luncheon, at the Albany State University in Georgia. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

China will respond if the United States takes any new steps on trade, the foreign ministry vowed today, after President Donald Trump warned he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States. (Reuters)

Trump said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous op-ed that was published in The New York Times on Wednesday. The president cited for national security reasons. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is expected to announce today it will close the Palestine Liberation Organization's office in Washington, widening a campaign of pressure amid stalled Middle East peace efforts. (WSJ)

House Republicans plan to unveil another round of tax cuts this week, hoping to draw a sharp contrast between themselves and Democrats ahead of the Nov. 6 congressional elections. (Reuters)

Former President Barack Obama, now on the campaign trail before the midterm elections, countered Trump by noting that the U.S. economic recovery started during his own presidency. (NY Times)

Axios reported Trump is expected to declassify documents covering the government's surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the investigative activities of senior Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr.

Hurricane Florence today is rapidly intensifying southeast of Bermuda. It is likely to lash the East Coast later this week with life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds and massive inland rainfall flooding. (The Weather Channel)

A proposed ballot measure backed by California doctors to tax sugary drinks was given the nod by the state to start collecting signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot. The measure seeks to use state taxes on the drinks to fight childhood obesity. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is holding a big event at its new headquarters on Wednesday where it's expected to announce several new products. CNBC's Todd Haselton breaks down what new products the U.S. consumer tech giant may introduce.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Alibaba (BABA) announced today that chief executive officer Daniel Zhang will succeed Jack Ma as chairman of the board, starting September 10, 2019. Ma will remain in his role as executive chairman for the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition.

Snap (SNAP) shares were under pressure after the social media company announced today that its chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, would step down. Khan has said the departure is not related to any disagreement with Snap, the company said.

CNBC has learned Tesla's (TSLA) now former chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, quit the company after concluding CEO Elon Musk wasn't interested in accounting details around a potential take-private transaction. Morton quits less than a month after taking the job.

WATERCOOLER

Naomi Osaka wrapped up a victory for her first Grand Slam title over the weekend against tennis superstar Serena Williams. Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a "thief" during an extended argument. (ESPN)

The horror movie "The Nun" topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise with $53.5 million in ticket sales. This marks the fifth consecutive weekend that a Warner Bros. movie held first place, following "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Meg." (AP)

