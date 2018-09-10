[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to field reporters' questions in the White House briefing room Monday for the first time since mid-August, as President Donald Trump fights back against the recent portrayals of his White House as unhinged from an anonymous opinion column and a new tell-all book about his administration.

The New York Times on Wednesday published a nameless op-ed from "a senior official in the Trump administration" claiming to be part of an internal "resistance" holding the presidency together by undermining Trump's "worst inclinations."

Just a day earlier, The Washington Post published excerpts from an upcoming book by famed Watergate reporter, Bob Woodward.

The expose, "Fear: Trump in the White House," is filled with quotes from Trump berating his staff and top White House aides disparaging the president behind his back.

Trump and the White House, along with numerous senior officials including Defense Secretary James Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly, strongly disputed the book's content.