US Open champ Naomi Osaka earned $3.8 million—here's what she plans to do with her prize money

It's similar to what Williams did after earning her first million: Rather than splurging on anything, she deposited it directly into the bank and walked away, she told Maverick Carter on an episode of "Kneading Dough."

Tennis has never been about getting paid, added Williams. In fact, she used to forget to collect her paychecks altogether: "When I first turned pro, you had to go pick up your check. I never, never picked it up, so at the end of the year, the tournament directors would literally hand me the check because I would never go get it."

The saving mentality runs in the family: When her sister Venus earned her first big paycheck, she also sent it straight to the bank.

"I really didn't spend any of it," the tennis star tells CNBC Make It. "I just didn't want to become a statistic, or one of those athletes that had it all and then in the end had nothing. That was always in the back of my mind, so it made me want to be more realistic with how I spent money."

Don't miss: Here's what Venus Williams did with her first big paycheck—and it's not what you might expect

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!