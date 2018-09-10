US Open champ Naomi Osaka earned $3.8 million—here's what she plans to do with her prize money

In Saturday's controversial US Open final, Naomi Osaka of Japan came out on top, defeating her childhood hero Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-4.
The 20-year-old became the first Japanese-born tennis player to capture a Grand Slam title. Besides making history, she walked away with a cool $3.8 million paycheck.
When asked if she was going to treat herself to anything after the win, nothing materialistic came to mind. "I'm not really the type that spends money on myself," she told reporters in the post-match press conference. "For me, as long as my family's happy, I'm happy. So when I see my sister … for me, that's the biggest gift."