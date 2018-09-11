Tech Drivers

Alphabet's plan to beam internet to Earth from balloons just passed a big milestone

  • Project Loon makes internet-delivery balloons to provide access in remote locations.
  • The balloons rally a single connection from a ground-level link from one balloon to the next, while moving and diverging.
  • The 1,000-km, 6-balloon feat is one of the venture's longest link to date, the company said in a blog post.
Visitors stand next to a high altitude WiFi internet hub, a Google Project Loon balloon, on display at the Air Force Museum in Christchurch, New Zealand, on June 16, 2013.
Marty Melville | AFP | Getty Images
Alphabet's Project Loon just passed a big test in its plan to beam internet to Earth from giant balloons, successfully pinging data across a 1,000-kilometer span.

Project Loon makes internet-delivery balloons to provide access in remote locations, and "graduated" from Alphabet's X research division to become its own independent business in July. The balloons rally a single connection from a ground-level link from one balloon to the next, while moving and diverging.

The 1,000-km, 6-balloon feat is one of the venture's longest linsk to date, the company said in a blog post.

"The thing about people is that they tend to live all over the place," the company said. "If we can extend our reach by passing that connection across a network of balloons, like a cosmic soccer team advancing the ball through the sky, we can cover far more people."

Project Loon plans to launch commercial service next year.

